Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,855 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,857 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

