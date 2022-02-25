Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMED. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.60.

Amedisys stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

