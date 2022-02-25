Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,012,000 after acquiring an additional 135,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,084,000 after acquiring an additional 97,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 822,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Sealed Air stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.