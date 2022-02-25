Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,744 shares of company stock worth $2,112,465 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

