Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,974 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 776,992 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 523,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.