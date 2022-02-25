Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Insider Stacy D. Hardin Sells 1,000 Shares

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MXC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.60. 430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mexco Energy in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mexco Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mexco Energy in the third quarter worth about $168,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

