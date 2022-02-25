MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 44,693 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.55.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

