MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 117.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,387 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $3,187,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,197 shares of company stock valued at $76,355,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.