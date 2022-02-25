MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

