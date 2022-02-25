MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 536,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 62,347 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 205,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 24.1% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

