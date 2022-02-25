Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little Sells 3,613 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MCHP opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 153,573 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

