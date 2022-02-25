Millennium Management LLC Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 987.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Genpact by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on G shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

