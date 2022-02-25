Millennium Management LLC Has $16.23 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,038,728 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,298 shares of company stock worth $19,935,744. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

