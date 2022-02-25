Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,961 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 108,347 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.57.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
