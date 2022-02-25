Millennium Management LLC Purchases 341,258 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 928.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,258 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after buying an additional 1,191,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after buying an additional 1,002,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,538,000 after buying an additional 712,750 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after buying an additional 545,312 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $82.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

