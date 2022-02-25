Millennium Management LLC Sells 15,005 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

