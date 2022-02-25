MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $92.35 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $8.54 or 0.00022059 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $92.35 million and approximately $179,207.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00235454 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003828 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,820,277 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

