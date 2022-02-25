Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 50850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

MCW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

