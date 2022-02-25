MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,790 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 81.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $386,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.33. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

