MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 82,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39.

