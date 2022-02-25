MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after buying an additional 42,043 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 59,232 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $81.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22.

