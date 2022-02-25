MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.