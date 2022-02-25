MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

