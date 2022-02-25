Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$214.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.57 million.Model N also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.080 EPS.

Model N stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,985. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $905.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $90,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,170 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Model N by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 381,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

