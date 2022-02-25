Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.49 billion. Moderna reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 279.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $21.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $23.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $21.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

MRNA stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.33. 7,812,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,808,441. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,513 shares of company stock worth $72,923,861. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Moderna by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

