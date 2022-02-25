Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $404.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $152.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,513 shares of company stock worth $71,322,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.