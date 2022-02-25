Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $404.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.
Moderna stock opened at $152.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.
In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,513 shares of company stock worth $71,322,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
