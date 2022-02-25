Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TAP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.70.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $507,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.