monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $130.85

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $130.85 and last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 71887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.07.

Get monday.com alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.06 and a 200-day moving average of $307.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.