monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading 8.6% Higher After Strong Earnings

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $140.29 and last traded at $139.56. 27,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 776,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.47.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.06 and a 200 day moving average of $307.99.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

