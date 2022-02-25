Mondi (LON:MNDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,872.33

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,872.33 ($25.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,935.50 ($26.32). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,908.50 ($25.96), with a volume of 863,730 shares traded.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,127.50 ($28.93).
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,854.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,870.10. The company has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53.
Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
