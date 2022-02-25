Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 85,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $3,624,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 343,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $68.86.

