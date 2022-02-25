Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 113,106 Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 113,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.62. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,914. Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.74.
About Aberdeen Global Income Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
