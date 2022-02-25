Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.52. 373,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,569,045. The stock has a market cap of $435.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

