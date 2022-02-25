Morgan Stanley Acquires 786,057 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $40,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 227.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

