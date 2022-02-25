Morgan Stanley Boosts RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $175.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

NYSE RNR opened at $150.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,530 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

