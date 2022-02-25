Morgan Stanley Buys 93,815 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $44,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $69.40 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

