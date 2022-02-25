Morgan Stanley Cuts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $32.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

FLS stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

