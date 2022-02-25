Morgan Stanley Cuts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $32.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.
FLS stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Flowserve (Get Rating)
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
