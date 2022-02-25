Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $43,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPGP opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.49. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $128.70 and a 1 year high of $241.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

