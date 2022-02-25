Morgan Stanley Lowers DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $67.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $55.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

