Morgan Stanley Lowers Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $30.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $877.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.76.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,684. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pulmonx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pulmonx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

