Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 602,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 136,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $40,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

