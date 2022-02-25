Morgan Stanley Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $338.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $289.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $213.38 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.52 and its 200 day moving average is $292.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

