Morgan Stanley Raises Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target to $37.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,900,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after acquiring an additional 282,348 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 40,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

