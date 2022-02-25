Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $39,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

