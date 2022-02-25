Morgan Stanley Sells 490,609 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,308,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $41,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

