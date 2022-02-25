Morgan Stanley Upgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Buy

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $21.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. DraftKings has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,289 shares of company stock worth $8,676,695. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 551,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,690,000 after buying an additional 695,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

