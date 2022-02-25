Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) PT Lowered to $76.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. Morphic has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. Analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 213,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,044,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after buying an additional 64,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 3,348.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 640,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 155,015 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

