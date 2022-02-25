MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.03 Million

Brokerages expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will report sales of $88.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.38 million. MP Materials reported sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $457.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $748.49 million, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,171.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 817,393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 549.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 632,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. 4,884,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,277. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

