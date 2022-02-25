MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.28

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.28 and last traded at $77.43, with a volume of 4761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 27,962 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

