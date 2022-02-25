MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $508.47 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

